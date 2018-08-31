Pulse.com.gh logo
3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana Addo took over


The sudden quietness of some hitherto critical NDC MPs in the legislature were quick to punch holes through any policy proposed in Kufuor administration.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) members of Parliament have become dumb since the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over in the December 2016 elections.

"Noise making" NDC members of the House prior to the 2016 elections who heavily criticised the Kufuor administration in 2004-2008 have stop criticizing the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on whatever policies it adopts in running the country especially, policies on national economy.

Only NDC MPs who are very critical of the economic policies of the Nana Addo-led NPP administration speaks while some are silent for their own good come December 2020.

In return for keeping their mouths shut, the NDC MPs will be spared their Parliamentary seats by the incumbent party in the next Presidential and parliamentary elections, which is some months away.

The ruling party, which has advantage of incumbency, will not field popular and marketable candidates to challenge NDC MPs who commit themselves to the golden silence to criticise policies of the current government.

The sudden quietness of some hitherto critical NDC MPs in the legislature were quick to punch holes through any policy proposed in Kufuor administration.

Here are the three NDC MPs who have been quite since Nana Addo took over from the NDC: Fifii Kwetey (Ketu South MP) Clement Apaak (Builsa South MP) and Richard Quashigah (Keta MP).

Fifii Kwetey

Fifii Kwetey, former Propaganda Secretary and MP for Ketu South of the NDC has gone missing in the political limelight since the NPP took over the reigns of this country.

If propaganda means blatantly lying and fabricating stories to win elections, the MP must have achieved those ends in the administration of the late John Evans Atta Mills.

He fired a gun scatter attack at the NPP whose record they claim has been abysmal.

Fifii Kwetey who was a member of the Committee for Joint Action (CJA) opposed the government's intention to sell 70 percent of Ghana Telecom (GT) to Vodafone International Holdings B.

Fifii Kwetey play

Fifii Kwetey

 

The CJA had over the past few years accused the Kufuor led NPP administration of corruption and maladministration.

The group cited corrupt practices at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and NEPAD and the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing.

The MP said in every single sector of the economy, from inflation right up to economic growth, the NDC government in eight years performed better than the Kufuor-led NPP.

Richard Quashigah

Richard Quashigah, MP for Keta constituency said the first four-year term of Kufuor was inconsequential compared to that of the NDC in 2010.

Richard Quashigah play

Richard Quashigah

He asserted that the opposition is simply making ignorant analysis of the Better Ghana Agenda Top 50 Achievements of the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills-led government.

Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak who also criticised former president Kufuor is missing in politics.

Apaak even before he became MP was the convener of an organization called The Forum for Governance and Justice (FGJ). He took swipe at Kufuor that he presided over the most corrupt government in the history of Ghana.

In 1998 Ghana ranked 55th, and by 2004 Ghana reached 70th, repeating this highest level in 2006, and by 2008 under Kufuor, he claimed.

Dr. Clement Apaak play

Dr. Clement Apaak

The three NDC MPs who were vociferous have gone missing since Nana Addo came into office.

