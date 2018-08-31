news

Founder and head pastor of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah has said pastors and friends predicting victory for former President John Mahama in the 2020 general elections are doing so because of money.

According to him, Mahama should not contest adding that he'll lose and disgraced.

He said those calling for his comeback are only deceiving him.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, the controversial prophet said "I’m very sad Mahama is listening to people and going back to stand for the flagbearership race. He needs to see himself as an ex-President.

"I really don't know those deceiving him, But those pastors and friends who are calling for his comeback and predicting his win are only doing so because of his money."

His comments come at the back of Mahama who has picked his nomination forms to contest the 2020 presidential elections on the ticket of the NDC.

He will contest against former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, and former National Health Insurance Scheme CEO, Sylvester Mensah.

Among those who have declared their interest to lead the party are former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Elikplim Agbemava and second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, MP for Cape Coast South and Former Deputy Finance Minister, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan and Goosie Tanoh.