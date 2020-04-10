According to the minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, President Akufo-Addo’s 50% electricity rebate will only mislead poor Ghanaians into hardship.

In a post on his Facebook page after the President’s announcement on Thursday, April 9, 2020, Mr. Jinapor noted that Akufo-Addo is only playing politics and playing with the emotions of Ghanaians.

“The lifeline Net Charge for Electricity consumers (50kwh) is [GH]¢19.26 a month.

“By spending more time at home during the lockdown, a doubling of consumption, that is say, 100[KWh], will push a consumer to ¢58.93,” the Yapei Kusawgu MP explained.

President Akufo-Addo said as part of the government’s measures to prevent the spread of the cover-19, it will absorb the “electricity bills for the poorest of the poor, i.e. for all lifeline consumers, that is free electricity for persons who consume zero to 50 kilowatt-hours a month for this period. In addition, for all other consumers, residential and commercial, government will absorb, again, fifty percent of your electricity bill for this period, using your March 2020 bill as your benchmark.”

“… if your electricity bill was GH¢100, you will pay only GH¢50, with government absorbing the remaining GH¢50. This is being done to support industry, enterprises and the service sector in these difficult times, and to provide some relief to households for lost income,” President Akufo-Addo explained further.

But the former deputy Power Minister disagrees with the assertion of the President.