Akufo-Addo’s govt can’t provide 2.3 million tablets to students – Minority

In a statement released by Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee of Parliament, the NDC highlights the failure of the current government to fulfil its campaign promise.

The statement begins by acknowledging that the NDC is not opposed to providing tablets to students for educational purposes, referencing their own manifesto commitment to provide free tablets loaded with relevant content to facilitate teaching and learning.

However, the NDC criticizes the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for falling short of its promise to distribute tablets to all students.

"It is important to state, that the NDC is not against the provision of tablets to students to enhance their learning experience. In the NDC's 2020 Peoples’ manifesto, on page 70, under ‘7.2: Providing Globally Competitive And Quality Education,’ it is stated in 7.2.3(k) that the NDC will; "Provide students and teachers with free tablets loaded with relevant content to facilitate teaching and learning. " The failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led NPP in its 2020 manifesto on page 57, under Education (promise123): Improve ICT facilities and curriculum on ICT, notes that Curriculum approved and rolled out, stating further that discussions are ongoing for distribution of tablets to JHS and SHS students."

The NDC contrasts their manifesto pledge with that of the NPP, which promised to improve ICT facilities and curriculum, including discussions for the distribution of tablets to Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) students.

However, they point out that according to data from the Ghana Education Service, there are approximately 2.8 million students in public SHS and JHS combined, yet only 450,000 tablets have been procured.