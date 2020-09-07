The demonstration, which will commence at Asamankese is set to express the displeasure of the people against a post shared by John Mahama which labeled some members of government as "Akyem Sakawa" boys.

The Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, in a statement relating to the controversial Agyapa Roylaties deal, accused the President and his kith of forming a families-and-friends cartel to capture the mineral resources of the state via the deal.

He labeled them as "sakawa" and "mafia". A development that has caught the ire of President Akufo-Addo and some members of his government.

At a meeting with the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference at the Jubilee House on Friday, 4 August 2020, President Akufo-Addo not only said he was “very disturbed” by the ethnocentric tagging his ethnic group, but also said “that is the kind of language we don’t want in our politics.”

“Sometimes, one would hope when things come out, people will comment on them. The comment made by my opponent: ‘Akyem Sakawa’ people, I have not heard any public figure in this country or anybody comment on it.”

“If I was to get up to make a comment about northerners or Gonjas, you can imagine the uproar that will be in the country,” the President bemoaned.

According to him, free speech must not be seen from the perspective of allowing the opposition to go at the government at the least opportunity.

