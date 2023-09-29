Alan has betrayed us — Northern Region campaign team declares support for Bawumia

According to them, Kyerematen chose to withdraw from the race abruptly, without prior notice, citing isolated incidents of violence in some regions of the country after the Special Delegates’ Conference.

"This decision inflicted unnecessary hardship on us because we firmly believed that the grassroots was firmly behind him. We were shocked and dismayed when he abruptly withdrew from the November 4 presidential election, especially considering that he was among the five candidates selected. We questioned why he had to abandon us amid this crucial battle.

"We can only describe this action as "cowardly" and a betrayal of his loyal supporters. The New Patriotic Party is a democratic organisation, and we all have the right to support any candidate of our choice during our internal elections," the supporters indicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

They noted that their support for Alan was rooted in his NPP membership, as they believed he was one of the party’s foundational members who could uphold its principles and traditions.

The leading member of Alan Kyerematen's supporters in the Northern Region, Chabile Moses Moye, indicated that during their campaigns, they vigorously defended Alan's loyalty to the party, dismissing claims that he would resign if he didn’t win.

Kyerematen's decision has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, as he has been a steadfast member of the NPP for many years.

At a press conference held in Accra on Monday, September 25, 2023, Kyerematen gave reasons why he decided to resign from the NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second time Kyerematen has quit from the NPP.