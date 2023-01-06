ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade Minister

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Minister of Trade and Industry, John Alan Kyerematen has resigned from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government.

Alan Kyerematen
Alan Kyerematen

Reports by stated that Alan tendered his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It is, however, unclear why he resigned after serving at the Trade Ministry since 2017, and it is believed that he took the decision to enable him properly focus on his presidential ambition.

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for the election of its flagbearer ahead of the 2024 general elections, the men are gradually being separated from the boys.

John Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen
John Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen Pulse Ghana

So far, five stalwarts of the NPP have made public their intentions to lead the party.

Some names tipped to run for the NPP flagbearer position when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure ends include Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen.

Others include the Minister of Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto, former Energy Minister Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, and former Railway Development Minister Joe Ghartey.

A presidential hopeful of the party, John Alan Kyeremanten earlier said it is his time to lead the party to victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Alan Kyerematen stated that he made sacrifices in the past for a contender, hence must be paid in the same vein.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP organises thanksgiving service

NPP prays for stable Cedi in 2023 at Thanksgiving Service

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Selling Bawumia to electorate is trying to convince people that kokonte is fried rice — Vormawor

Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa

Ablakwa releases 20 controversial forecasts for 2023: 'Mahama will win NDC primaries by 95%'

John Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen

God will make 2023 better — Alan gives hope to Ghanaians