Alan Kyerematen set to resign from NPP and run as independent candidate

Mr. Kyerematen had initially considered joining an existing political party with established structures but opted for the independent path for undisclosed reasons.

This decision marks his second exit from the NPP, having previously resigned in 2008 after losing the Presidential primaries to Akufo-Addo.

His withdrawal from the NPP's recent Presidential race, citing intimidation and an unfair playing field, has fueled his determination to pursue his political ambitions independently.

Meanwhile, one of the presidential hopefuls listed for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primary scheduled for November 4, Mr Francis Addai Nimoh, has openly acknowledged that the party's unity has been seriously impacted following the results of the Super Delegates Conference held on August 26, 2023.

Mr Nimoh expressed his concerns about the entire process leading up to the decentralised conference and the subsequent results, stating that they have left the party's unity in a fragile state as they approach the 2024 general elections.