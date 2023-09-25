According to reliable sources close to the politician, Kyerematen has already drafted his resignation letter, ready to submit it to the party's leadership. Following this move, he plans to hold a press conference at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, where he will not only officially announce his resignation but also declare his intention to contest the 2024 general elections as an Independent Candidate.
Alan Kyerematen set to resign from NPP and run as independent candidate
Speculation surrounding the political future of former Minister for Trade and Industry, John Alan Kyerematen, has reached its peak as reports suggest he is poised to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) today, September 25, 2023.
Recommended articles
Mr. Kyerematen had initially considered joining an existing political party with established structures but opted for the independent path for undisclosed reasons.
This decision marks his second exit from the NPP, having previously resigned in 2008 after losing the Presidential primaries to Akufo-Addo.
His withdrawal from the NPP's recent Presidential race, citing intimidation and an unfair playing field, has fueled his determination to pursue his political ambitions independently.
Meanwhile, one of the presidential hopefuls listed for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential primary scheduled for November 4, Mr Francis Addai Nimoh, has openly acknowledged that the party's unity has been seriously impacted following the results of the Super Delegates Conference held on August 26, 2023.
Mr Nimoh expressed his concerns about the entire process leading up to the decentralised conference and the subsequent results, stating that they have left the party's unity in a fragile state as they approach the 2024 general elections.
He pointed out that some of the relationships between the candidates and the delegates have been strained as a result of the Super Delegates conference.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh