Alan Kyerematen vows to defend his contributions to NPP amid resignation from party

"I was part of the founding members of the party. I have paid my dues to the party, and I believe in the traditions and values of the party. But if things are going wrong, I can only commit to remaining calm for a certain time. But when it is going to jeopardize the very existence of our party, which is where we have got to now, I will not stay and countenance that," he firmly declared.

Alan Kyerematen, a seasoned professional with a distinguished record both locally and internationally, made it clear that he doesn't waste his time on trivial matters. He cautioned the party's leadership against attempting to discredit him, asserting that such an exercise would not be in their best interest.

Furthermore, Mr. Kyerematen revealed his intention to compete vigorously in the 2024 elections as an independent candidate. He stressed the importance of candidates being elected on their own merits rather than relying solely on a political party.

"As an independent candidate, whether the party likes it or not, let the occasion arise, and they will see how much of that base I will harvest votes. Because we are not talking about delegates now, we are talking about the 6.5 million people who are not delegates. And who are looking for people who represent the true ideals of their tradition," he asserted.

He pointed out that the current political landscape leans toward an executive-presidential system, where power is vested primarily in the president. Consequently, Mr. Kyerematen argued that presidential candidates should be elected based on their individual merits rather than simply relying on their party affiliation.

Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the NPP on September 25, 2023, and his subsequent decision to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections have caused a significant stir in the country's political landscape.