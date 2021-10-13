All the solutions to Ghana’s problems are in NDC’s 2020 manifesto – Mahama

Speaking on his ‘Thank You’ tour in the Eastern Region, the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC said the manifesto tackled employment, infrastructure and the economy.

“The high unemployment rate, business are suffering, the economy is collapsing. All the answers to what Ghana is going through today are in NDC’s 2020 manifesto.

“The big push for infrastructure, 10 billion dollars into infrastructure to construct our roads, our hospitals, our schools, they are all in our 2020 manifesto,” Mr Mahama said.

Mr Mahama further said that due to the good contents of the NDC’s manifesto, that of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was relegated to the background by analysts.

“After the launch of our manifesto no one discussed the NPP’s manifesto, they all focused their attention on ours, the plan to create one million jobs was also in there.”

Pulse Ghana

While on the tour, Mahama also bemoaned the current government’s abandonment of projects started by the NDC.

He made this known during a courtesy call on the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, as part of his Thank You tour.