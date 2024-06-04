Jakpa dares AG to show up in court and deny allegations against him

The allegations against Godfred Dame involve accusations of abuse of power.

Jakpa claims to have substantial evidence that implicates Dame in various unlawful activities, suggesting that the Attorney General has misused his office.

He asserted that if Godfred Dame has nothing to hide, he should have no qualms about appearing in court to clear his name.

Jakpa's stance is seen as a bold move to hold public officials accountable and ensure transparency within the government

For Godfred Dame, appearing in court to deny these allegations could either exonerate him or expose him to further scrutiny, he added.

The AG allegedly begged Jakpa to testify in a certain way in court.

Pulse Ghana

Jakpa dares AG

Addressing the issue of the leaked tape's authenticity, Jakpa has challenged anyone disputing it to produce their own tape as counter-evidence.

In an interview with JoyNews ahead of the hearing on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Jakpa expressed his confidence in securing justice.

He emphasised that the allegations he has raised are serious and should be addressed within the legal framework.

Jakpa said "He [Dame]] should come to court and come and refute the allegations and set the records according to his opinion straight and the way it is supposed to be. I have done mine in court, and I am expecting him to come and do his part. The case is in court and not in public opinion."

The release of the tape has stirred significant controversy and raised questions about the integrity of the legal proceedings against the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who faces charges of causing financial loss to the state in relation to the procurement of ambulances.

The Ghanaian public and media have been abuzz with reactions to Jakpa's daring challenge.