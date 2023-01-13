An NPP man was the first person to accuse me of being a drug dealer — Kennedy Agyapong

In an interview on Net TV, Kennedy Agyapong said "the late former Central Regional Minister Isaac Edumadzie was the first person to accuse me of being a drug dealer."

"Where I got a problem with Isaac Edumadzie was that I told him I was not going to let him take credit for the work I did and also the way he sabotaged some candidates. He was the first person to accuse me of being a drug dealer. He was the first person. It wasn't from the NDCs. It was internal because I resisted him," reports by Mynewsgh stated.