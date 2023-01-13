ADVERTISEMENT
An NPP man was the first person to accuse me of being a drug dealer — Kennedy Agyapong

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Member of Parliament in the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) accused him of being a drug dealer.

He said the NPP members tagged him as a drug dealer.

The maverick politician accused the individual in the NPP of taking credit for a good job he did for the party.

In an interview on Net TV, Kennedy Agyapong said "the late former Central Regional Minister Isaac Edumadzie was the first person to accuse me of being a drug dealer."

"Where I got a problem with Isaac Edumadzie was that I told him I was not going to let him take credit for the work I did and also the way he sabotaged some candidates. He was the first person to accuse me of being a drug dealer. He was the first person. It wasn't from the NDCs. It was internal because I resisted him," reports by Mynewsgh stated.

Isaac Edumadzie served from 1996 to 2004 for the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency.

He also served as the Central Regional Minister in February 2001 under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

