Angry Sam George accuses CJ of 'judicial gangsterism', says she's into partisan politics

"There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the current Chief Justice is engaged in judicial thuggery and poses an existential threat to the dispensation of justice in an equitable, fair, and just manner," George asserted in his statement. He further emphasized the need to condemn such partisan behaviour at the highest echelons of the judicial system, stressing that it undermines the fundamental principles of justice and the rule of law.

“Such partisan behaviour at the apex of our judiciary must not be entertained and must be condemned with all the force reasonable people can muster. Judicial gangsterism is a precursor for the breakdown in the dispensation of justice and the doctrine of the rule of law. Common sense ought to be an ingredient in the dispensation of justice," the lawmaker wrote.

George's condemnation comes at a pivotal moment as the Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing for Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor’s lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the president’s ministerial nominations. Notably, Dafeamekpor’s suit was filed two weeks after Richard Dela Sky's lawsuit seeking an injunction on the controversial anti-gay bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics have raised eyebrows at the sequence of the scheduling, pointing to a potential bias or undue influence within the judiciary. The timing discrepancy, coupled with George's allegations, has sparked concerns regarding the integrity and impartiality of the judicial process.

The hearing for Dafeamekpor’s case is slated for March 27, 2024, prompting calls for a fair and transparent legal process from various quarters.