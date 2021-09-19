It is on the back of the impending announcement that New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has advised party supporters to be ready to accept the yet-to-be released list of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs).

He said the list which is scheduled to be released on Sunday, must not break the ranks of the NPP but rather unite it.

“This is not a do or die affair,” Gabby said in a Facebook post. “The President appoints and he does so not to deliberately disappoint anyone but to get his work done. It is that simple. Let’s live with it and make progress.”