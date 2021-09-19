RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Announcement of MMDCEs is not a do or die affair - Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Authors:

Evans Effah

Government has been under pressure over the delay in appointing new metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) nine months into a new Akufo-Addo administration.

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

However, the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe is expected to announce the final official list of MMDCEs today, September 19, 2021.

Recommended articles

It is on the back of the impending announcement that New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has advised party supporters to be ready to accept the yet-to-be released list of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs).

He said the list which is scheduled to be released on Sunday, must not break the ranks of the NPP but rather unite it.

“This is not a do or die affair,” Gabby said in a Facebook post. “The President appoints and he does so not to deliberately disappoint anyone but to get his work done. It is that simple. Let’s live with it and make progress.”

Read full test below;

FB Post

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I will personally sponsor Mahama’s campaign as NDC’s 2024 flagbearer – Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi

NDC Youth Organiser attacked with cutlass over GH¢400 campaign cash

Man-with-Cutlass

Akufo-Addo appoints Elizabeth Sackey as new Accra mayor

Elizabeth Sackey

Jean Mensa’s EC has a prejudice against the NDC – Mahama alleges

Election Petition: I never told Mahama I wanted to testify – Jean Mensa