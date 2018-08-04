Another NDC bigwig is boosting the Alabi campaign

news

Professor Joshua Alabi’s campaign to lead the National Democratic Congress into the 2020 election has received a major boost.

A leading member of the party, Ken Dzirasah, has thrown his weight behind the former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies.

According to him, Prof. Alabi is the most “marketable personality” to lead the NDC into the 2020 election.

“I want to say that after several reflections on the way forward for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), myself and my good brother Ambassador Victor Gbeho conducted few investigations and came to the conclusion that the most marketable personality that could carry us into the year 2020, as a Flagbearer is Prof. Joshua Alabi,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

He added: “We have found he has all it takes, his achievements, his attitude towards the party, and a host of other things.

“Another fact of the issue is we need to market someone that can lead the party for 8 years so we came to that conclusion.”

Mr Dzirasah’s endorsement comes after another NDC stalwart, Ambassador Victor Gbeho, back Mr Alabi’s candidature.

The NDC on Thursday asked aspiring presidential candidates to write to the party expressing interest to contest.

Mr Sylvester Mensah, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), wrote to the party announcing his candidature, saying he is the best candidate to capture power for the party.

Meanwhile, Dr Ekow Spio Garbah, a former Trades and Industry Minister under the John Mahama administration, has in a publication in the Daily Graphic asked NDC communicators to write an essay outlining why he is the best person to lead the party into the 2020 elections.