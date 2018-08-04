Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Another NDC bigwig is boosting the Alabi campaign


NDC Presidential Race Another NDC bigwig is boosting the Alabi campaign

A leading member of the party, Ken Dzirasah, has thrown his weight behind the former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies.

  • Published:
play Joshua Alabi

Professor Joshua Alabi’s campaign to lead the National Democratic Congress into the 2020 election has received a major boost.

A leading member of the party, Ken Dzirasah, has thrown his weight behind the former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies.

READ MORE: 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable - Sylvester Mensah

According to him, Prof. Alabi is the most “marketable personality” to lead the NDC into the 2020 election.

“I want to say that after several reflections on the way forward for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), myself and my good brother Ambassador Victor Gbeho conducted few investigations and came to the conclusion that the most marketable personality that could carry us into the year 2020, as a Flagbearer is Prof. Joshua Alabi,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

He added: “We have found he has all it takes, his achievements, his attitude towards the party, and a host of other things.

“Another fact of the issue is we need to market someone that can lead the party for 8 years so we came to that conclusion.”

Mr Dzirasah’s endorsement comes after another NDC stalwart, Ambassador Victor Gbeho, back Mr Alabi’s candidature.

The NDC on Thursday asked aspiring presidential candidates to write to the party expressing interest to contest.

Mr Sylvester Mensah, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), wrote to the party announcing his candidature, saying he is the best candidate to capture power for the party.

READ MORE: NDC opens presidential nomination

Meanwhile, Dr Ekow Spio Garbah, a former Trades and Industry Minister under the John Mahama administration, has in a publication in the Daily Graphic asked NDC communicators to write an essay outlining why he is the best person to lead the party into the 2020 elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah Photos J.J Rawlings mourns highlife legend Jewel Ackah
NDC Presidential Race: Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent" NDC Presidential Race Mahama's ambassador describes him as "incompetent"
NDC Primaries: NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser NDC Primaries NDC vice chair Anita Desoso to run for national organiser
President: Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation” President Akufo-Addo takes on media for “disinformation”
Shots: Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector - Adongo jabs Gabby Shots Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector - Adongo jabs Gabby
NDC Elections: I'm running for re-election - Asiedu Nketiah NDC Elections I'm running for re-election - Asiedu Nketiah

Recommended Videos

Ex Gratia: We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah Ex Gratia We’ve paid Mahama’s ex gratia – Oppong Nkrumah
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid: Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision
Electoral Commission: Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair Electoral Commission Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair



Top Articles

1 Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?bullet
2 Blows Akufo-Addo's bodyguard punches old man for getting close to the Prezbullet
3 Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes -...bullet
4 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Ghana tourbullet
5 Idiomatic Expressions Mahama's 'dead goat' has some advice for...bullet
6 Shots Shut up, you're ignorant about the banking sector -...bullet
7 Official Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chairbullet
8 NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for...bullet
9 Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nominationbullet
10 NDC Elections Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's...bullet

Related Articles

Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nomination
Unperturbed 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable - Sylvester Mensah
Ambition I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sylvester Mensah
Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018
NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race
NDC Leadership 2016 election: NDC had no campaign message- Alabi
Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares
Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims
NDC Elections Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement
Presidency Mahama for 2020 will be an advantage for NPP - MP

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

"I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
NDC Elections "I'll win power for NDC" - Sylvester Mensah declares
Corruption Fight Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief
Theophilus Tetteh-Chaie, former MP, Ablekuma Central
Banks Merger Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man
Former President John Mahama
Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims