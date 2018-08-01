94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable - Sylvester Mensah

Pulse.com.gh logo
“Popularity is not the same as the love from delegates. Some of us are not moved at all because there is no doubt that among the MPs; some may have their preferred candidates”, he said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sylvester Mensah has laughed off the move by ninety-four Members of Parliament to endorse John Mahama.

He said he is not shaken by the endorsement and it won't amount to anything on the decision of who to lead the NDC.

“Popularity is not the same as the love from delegates. Some of us are not moved at all because there is no doubt that among the MPs; some may have their preferred candidates”, he said.

A total of 94 Members of Parliament in the NDC have reportedly endorsed Mahama for the party’s flagbearership. At least one of the MPs has since said he was tricked into signing the supposed endorsement sheet.

“Let us wait for our primaries in November and see the outcome because this is not a critical issue in the NDC. Let us not waste our time on it. There are more important issues in the NDC than this” he added.

Sylvester Mensah is bidding to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections alongside ex-President John Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, and Alban Bagbin.

“Politics is often full of gimmick and it is to seek popularity but some of these gimmicks led to the defeat of the party in the 2016 elections,” he observed.

Mr. Mensah further said “we have seen how regional chairmen who went to sign endorsement have been endangered in their own areas so let us focus on campaigning…rather than media gimmick.

