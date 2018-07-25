Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sylvester Mensah


Ambition I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sylvester Mensah

According to him, the changes throughout the constituency level during the recent constituency elections will reflect at the regional and subsequently at the National level of the party.

  • Published:
I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sly Mensah play

I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sly Mensah

Former boss of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah has disclosed that he will win the nod to be NDC's flagbearer for the 2020 general elections.

He said among those that have declared their intention to contest, he is the most competent.

“The mood in the party today is for change, Change has occurred throughout the constituency elections, we expect to see a lot more changes in our regional elections and a lot more at the National elections and then we will be plunging into the Presidential primaries”, he said.

READ ALSO: 2016 election: NDC had no campaign message- Alabi

According to him, the changes throughout the constituency level during the recent constituency elections will reflect at the regional and subsequently at the National level of the party.

I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sly Mensah play

I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sly Mensah

 

Former President John Mahama and former Rector of the University of Professional Studies, Joshua Alabi have also declared their intentions to contest.

The former Presidential Staffer in the erstwhile John Mahama administration also admonished the NDC to go back to their roots as a political party that familiarizes itself with the ideals of social democrats.

“Ghana is in a hurry. I have a passion for the youth of this country; my passion for the aged is unmeasurable. We need to deepen our credentials as social democrats. We [NDC] have wasted too much time without establishing ourselves as true social democrats. The time is now, Ghana cannot wait."

The former NHIA boss explained that the NDC under former President lost the 2016 elections because his government failed to provide hope to Ghanaians, adding that Ghana needs a new leader with a new vision for the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Better Ghana: We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia Better Ghana We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia
Illegal Mining: I'm not galamsey kingpin - Sir John Illegal Mining I'm not galamsey kingpin - Sir John
Illegal Mining: Chairman Wontumi must be arrested for engaging in galamsey - Small-Scale miners Illegal Mining Chairman Wontumi must be arrested for engaging in galamsey - Small-Scale miners
EC Issues: Ex-president Mahama describes happenings at the EC as regrettable EC Issues Ex-president Mahama describes happenings at the EC as regrettable
6th Anniversary: You were an embodiment of peace - Mahama eulogizes Mills 6th Anniversary You were an embodiment of peace - Mahama eulogizes Mills
Goodbye: I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out of Parliament Goodbye I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out of Parliament

Recommended Videos

Pulse Politics: Jean Mensa is anti-NDC; Nana Addo abused his powers – NDC Pulse Politics Jean Mensa is anti-NDC; Nana Addo abused his powers – NDC
Kennedy Agyapong: I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap Kennedy Agyapong I didn’t say parliament is useless, I said it’s cheap
EC Boss: Prez Akufo-Addo names Jean Mensa as new EC boss, three deputies EC Boss Prez Akufo-Addo names Jean Mensa as new EC boss, three deputies



Top Articles

1 Jean Mensa Here are 5 facts about the newly appointed EC bossbullet
2 Number 12 Kweku Baako owns a mining company- Kennedy Agyapong revealsbullet
3 Asomdwee Park Atta Mills’ burial ground left in ruinsbullet
4 Appointment Akufo-Addo nominates IEA's Jean Mensah as new EC bossbullet
5 New EC Chair 'Partisan' Jean Mensa unfit to be EC Chair – NDCbullet
6 Intercession I need more prayers - Nana Addo pleadsbullet
7 Goodbye I won't contest in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapong bows out...bullet
8 Double Intake Free SHS shift system to start in September...bullet
9 Fair Warning Prepare for a bumpy ride – Koku Anyidoho to...bullet
10 EC Issues Ex-president Mahama describes happenings at...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Ken Agyapong apologises to Parliament; says he’s not a tin god
Unsavoury Comments Ken Agyapong apologises to Parliament; says he’s not a tin god
I'm not running for NDC National Youth Organiser - Ofosu Kwakye
Fake News I'm not running for NDC National Youth Organiser - Ofosu Kwakye
Samira Bawumia lands top international post
Top Honour Samira Bawumia lands another top international post
prof frimpong boateng.jpg
Ban On Fishing Gov’t isn’t wicked – Prof Boateng