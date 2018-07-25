I'll be the next NDC Presidential flagbearer - Sly Mensah

news

Former boss of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah has disclosed that he will win the nod to be NDC's flagbearer for the 2020 general elections.

He said among those that have declared their intention to contest, he is the most competent.

“The mood in the party today is for change, Change has occurred throughout the constituency elections, we expect to see a lot more changes in our regional elections and a lot more at the National elections and then we will be plunging into the Presidential primaries”, he said.

According to him, the changes throughout the constituency level during the recent constituency elections will reflect at the regional and subsequently at the National level of the party.

Former President John Mahama and former Rector of the University of Professional Studies, Joshua Alabi have also declared their intentions to contest.

The former Presidential Staffer in the erstwhile John Mahama administration also admonished the NDC to go back to their roots as a political party that familiarizes itself with the ideals of social democrats.

“Ghana is in a hurry. I have a passion for the youth of this country; my passion for the aged is unmeasurable. We need to deepen our credentials as social democrats. We [NDC] have wasted too much time without establishing ourselves as true social democrats. The time is now, Ghana cannot wait."

The former NHIA boss explained that the NDC under former President lost the 2016 elections because his government failed to provide hope to Ghanaians, adding that Ghana needs a new leader with a new vision for the country.