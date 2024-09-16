Anyone who lives in Ashanti Region and votes NDC is a nation wrecker – NAPO

Speaking at rally in Manhyia South, the lawmaker said any resident in the Ashanti Region who votes for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) can be deemed as a nation wrecker.

“I am telling you, if you live in the Ashanti Region and you vote for the NDC, you are a nation wrecker,” he said.

NAPO’s call for the NPP to be retained

He believes that given the current political landscape, the NPP will continue to govern beyond 2028 due to its commendable performance in office.

NAPO urged party members and the general public to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections for continued good governance.

"Come 2024, we know you'll vote for Dr. Bawumia to become president. But I urge you, after Dr. Bawumia and Lawyer Baffour win this year's election, there will be no more elections in Ghana because when the NPP leaves, another NPP government will take over.

"This is why the 2024 election is so important. It will be the mother of all elections in the country," he said.