Apologise within 7 days or face consequences — Bagbin fires Martin Amidu

Bagbin cautioned that failure to comply within seven days would compel him to take all necessary steps to protect his reputation.
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has demanded that former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu retract his recent statements and issue an apology.
This directive follows the Office of the Speaker of Parliament's denial of Amidu's claims regarding a secret meeting between Speaker Bagbin and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Dubai in 2021, prior to the rejection of the 2022 budget.
In a statement, the Speaker's office asserted that no such meeting took place in Dubai or anywhere outside Ghana, labeling Amidu's allegations as false, baseless, and unfounded.
The office urged Ghanaians to treat these claims with the contempt they deserve.
The statement described the allegations as part of a deliberate and calculated effort by certain individuals to tarnish the Speaker's reputation. It assured the public that such attempts would not succeed.
The Speaker's office requested that Amidu retract his statements and issue an unreserved apology to both the Speaker and the Parliament of Ghana, with the same prominence as the original false and malicious statements. Amidu has been given seven days from the date of the statement to comply.
The statement warned that if Amidu fails to adhere to this request, the Speaker will have no choice but to take all necessary actions to vindicate his name.
The Speaker reaffirmed his commitment to his public service duties and to providing leadership for Parliament, even in the face of unfounded allegations and unprovoked attacks such as those made by Amidu.
The statement emphasized that the decisions made on the floor of Parliament reflect the voices of the citizens, represented by their legislators.