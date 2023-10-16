Ashanti Region: Alan and Kennedy Agyapong campaign team declares support for Bawumia

Led by Dawuda Afriyie, the First Vice Chairman of the Offinso North Constituency they were heard in a viral video singing the praise of Bawumia and shouting "It's Possible".

Adul Aziz Ismail popularly known as Kennedy Ba and a polling station Executive at Kwaman Methodist in the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency underscored the need for Dr. Bawumia.

He said "We are looking for a winnable flagbearer for the 2024 polls. Some of our MPs and Executives have come under severe attacks over their choice of their preferred candidates. The Majority Leader who has been an MP for several years knows the best candidate to be flagbearer and settled on the Vice President as the best candidate. Our father Kan Dapaah believes Bawumia is the obvious choice and we have bought into their idea. As a result, we have resolved to support the Vice President."

He described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the right candidate to be the flagbearer of the NPP in 2024 indicating that the choice is devoid of inducement or any personal gain but for the general good of the NPP.

Dawuda Afriyie a staunch Alan Kyeremanten supporter in the Ashanti Region on his part bemoaned the conduct of the resigned NPP member and expressed his disappointment.