Assin North: Mahama supports funeral rite of NDC member who died in road crash with GH¢5000

Emmanuel Tornyi

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has visited the husband and family of a party member who lost her life in an accident at Dansame in the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region.

John Mahama commiserates with family
Together with the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Assin North by-election, James Gyakye Quayson, national, regional, and constituency executives, and members of parliament, the delegation commiserated with the family and announced the party's support as the family begins preparations for the burial and funeral rites of the deceased.

The family was presented with an amount of GH¢5,000 to assist with preparations for the funeral rites of our deceased comrade.

John Mahama visits hospital
Mahama and James Quayson also visited the injured victims at the Praso Hospital to check on their recovery.

This was after Mahama suspended his Assin North campaign to visit those admitted at the Fosu hospital upon hearing news of the ghastly accident.

The hospital's bill for the treatment of all injured persons at the Praso and Fosu hospitals has been fully paid and an amount of money deposited to cater for any incidentals by the NDC flagbearer.

John Mahama
The NDC's parliamentary candidate for the Assin North by-election, James Gyakye Quayson has also promised to institute a sustainable support scheme for the children of the deceased.

