Assin North: Mahama supports funeral rite of NDC member who died in road crash with GH¢5000

The family was presented with an amount of GH¢5,000 to assist with preparations for the funeral rites of our deceased comrade.

Mahama and James Quayson also visited the injured victims at the Praso Hospital to check on their recovery.

This was after Mahama suspended his Assin North campaign to visit those admitted at the Fosu hospital upon hearing news of the ghastly accident.

The hospital's bill for the treatment of all injured persons at the Praso and Fosu hospitals has been fully paid and an amount of money deposited to cater for any incidentals by the NDC flagbearer.

