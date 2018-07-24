Pulse.com.gh logo
Atta Mills’ burial ground left in ruins


The late Atta Mills' burial ground has since been left unattended to, with the place currently in disarray.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(Graphic.com.gh)

The burial ground of late former president, John Evans Atta Mills, is currently in ruins, just six years after he was buried at the location.

The former president was given a befitting burial in 2012 by being buried at Ghana’s first presidential mausoleum, the Asomdwee Park.

However, his burial ground has since been left unattended to, with the place currently in disarray.

The late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills play

The late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills

 

The state-owned Daily Graphic reports that the park is no longer secure as the centre’s security had been breached and no longer held firmly together.

Also, some parts of the fencing protecting it have broken down, leaving the burial ground in ruins and totally exposed to intruders.

The present state of the mausoleum has made it possible for animals such as cattle to invade the grounds to munch on the grass and leave their excreta behind around the grave.

The report suggests protecting the place has become more difficult due to inadequate security guards stationed at the park to ward off intruders.

According to the Daily Graphic’s report, the park is also now a place for relaxation for hawkers and trespassers, whiles vendors have also taken over the other side.

Close checks also found that the tomb of the late Atta Mills was also in an unpleasant condition.

play

 

Despite being maintained just over 12 months ago, the tomb has seen its metallic cover developing grim cracks due to exposure to the weather.

A library located at the park, which is meant to provide knowledge on the rich Ghanaian culture, had also been abandoned.

“The guards come to meet condoms lying all over the place every day. Sometimes,  they catch people red-handed having sex here and they  drive them away.  The young and old all come here to do their things and they  do not even know where they come from,” a security source told the Daily Graphic.

“About two weeks ago, the government deployed artisans, including welders, electricians and carpenters, here to take inventory of the place.

“Funds have  been released to keep the place in good condition for the sixth anniversary which would be held here,” the source added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

