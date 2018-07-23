Here are 5 facts about the newly appointed EC boss

news

President Akufo-Addo this afternoon announced the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Mrs. Jean Mensa as the new Electoral Commission Chairperson.

Mrs. Mensa replaces Madam Charlotte Osei who was fired alongside her two Deputy Commissioners by the President last month.

READ ALSO: I need more prayers - Nana Addo pleads

She comes into the job with a high clout due to her organisation's inclusion in governance issues and organising Presidential debates during electioneering years.

We, therefore, took a look at five (5) things that made her stood out for this important job.

1. She is a lawyer by profession and a leader of thought in Ghana on governance and democratic issues. Mrs. Mensa has carved a niche for herself in the field of policy research and advocacy as well as in the development of policy alternatives including the Presidential Transition Act of 2012.

2. Mrs. Mensa was a tireless advocate for the review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and served as a Commissioner of the Government-established Constitution Review Commission. She is currently a member of the Government Committee tasked with preparing the Affirmative Action Bill.

3. Mrs. Jean Mensa is the Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Ghana’s premier public policy institute and Coordinator of the Ghana Political Parties Programme.

4. She was part of the Committee that revised 1992 Constitution of Ghana (draft); the Political Parties Funding Bill and the Revised Political Parties Bill.

5. She is the main architect behind the IEA's famous Presidential Debates