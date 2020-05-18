He said the EC should be backed by all the parties to perform its constitutional mandate ahead of the 2020 generations.

This calls comes after a recent allegation by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the EC is conniving with the NIA to rig the 2020 general elections.

“The Electoral Commission has the mandate to make decisions that will maintain the peace of the country. We have to allow the EC to work according to the laws of the country."

"When that happens, we have to keep an eye on them to know if they are working according to the law. If they are doing their job according to the law and they are not breaching the law then we will have to allow them do their job,” he said.

Prof Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of Peace Council

The EC had scheduled the registration exercise on 18th April 2020 but was compelled to postpone the all-important exercise due to the lockdown measures instituted by the government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EC added that a new date would be announced for the exercise when restrictions are eased.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) claims that the use of the Ghana card in the registration process is a calculated attempt by the EC and its allies to suppress votes in its strongholds.