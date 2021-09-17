RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC Youth Organiser attacked with cutlass over GH¢400 campaign cash

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Awutu Nyarkokwaa in the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region, Ebenezer Akrade has been attacked with a machete by the party's branch secretary Emmanuel Kweku Lartey over GH¢400 campaign cash.

Man-with-Cutlass
Man-with-Cutlass

Reports stated that during the 2020 campaign prior to the general elections, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area Gizella Tetteh gave the GH¢400 to the branch secretary to be given to the branch youth organizer to share.

Recommended articles

It added that the money did not reach the youth organizer sparking tension between the two executives and led to the brawl.

A resident in the area, Joseph Obeng, who witnessed the attack said the Organiser consistently asked the secretary for the money even after the 2020 elections but refused to gie the campaign cash to him.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the afternoon around 1:30 pm, Akrade confronted the branch secretary for the money again after he saw him going to the farm sparking a heated argument and in the process, Lartey used the cutlass he was holding to inflict wounds on the youth organiser, he said.

The victim is in critical condition and currently receiving treatment at the Agona Duakwa Salvation Army Hospital.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I will personally sponsor Mahama’s campaign as NDC’s 2024 flagbearer – Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi

Jean Mensa’s EC has a prejudice against the NDC – Mahama alleges

Election Petition: I never told Mahama I wanted to testify – Jean Mensa

I don't depend on Nana Addo because he doesn't speak the truth - Ajumako chief

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

John Mahama lied about his projects in Ashanti Region - NDC Ashanti Youth

NDC presidential candidate for the 2020 election, John Dramani Mahama