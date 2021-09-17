It added that the money did not reach the youth organizer sparking tension between the two executives and led to the brawl.

A resident in the area, Joseph Obeng, who witnessed the attack said the Organiser consistently asked the secretary for the money even after the 2020 elections but refused to gie the campaign cash to him.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the afternoon around 1:30 pm, Akrade confronted the branch secretary for the money again after he saw him going to the farm sparking a heated argument and in the process, Lartey used the cutlass he was holding to inflict wounds on the youth organiser, he said.