Reports stated that during the 2020 campaign prior to the general elections, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area Gizella Tetteh gave the GH¢400 to the branch secretary to be given to the branch youth organizer to share.
The Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Awutu Nyarkokwaa in the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region, Ebenezer Akrade has been attacked with a machete by the party's branch secretary Emmanuel Kweku Lartey over GH¢400 campaign cash.
It added that the money did not reach the youth organizer sparking tension between the two executives and led to the brawl.
A resident in the area, Joseph Obeng, who witnessed the attack said the Organiser consistently asked the secretary for the money even after the 2020 elections but refused to gie the campaign cash to him.
On Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the afternoon around 1:30 pm, Akrade confronted the branch secretary for the money again after he saw him going to the farm sparking a heated argument and in the process, Lartey used the cutlass he was holding to inflict wounds on the youth organiser, he said.
The victim is in critical condition and currently receiving treatment at the Agona Duakwa Salvation Army Hospital.
