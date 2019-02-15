She said the security officers deployed to the polling stations were not armed.

Some macho men, numbering about 200, got furious when some voters started taking pictures of them and videoing them at the Ayawaso by-election.

They destroyed polling station Basic One and carried the ballot boxes away at Balaweshie.

The EC boss who appeared before the Commission of Inquiry tasked to probe the by-election violence said "There were no armed men who were manning any of the polling stations."

She stated that it was not true the electorate were intimidated by gun-wielding men.

"I had the opportunity to visit about 15 polling stations and there were no armed men. Nobody has reported the presence of intimidating armed men," she added.

The EC boss noted that the "shooting did not occur at the polling station."