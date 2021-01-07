He said based on what transpired in Parliament this morning, the indications shows that the NDC won.

The tough-talking lawmaker said the election of an opposition member as the Speaker of Parliament shows that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was rejected at the polls.

He indicated that if the NPP MPs have rejected their own candidate, it is an indication that the NDC won the 2020 election.

“This is an indication that NDC won the 2020 election. If they are rejecting their own candidates, you know that NDC won the 2020 election,” he said.

Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini

Alban Bagbin of the NDC won the Speaker of Parliament position by garnering 138 of the votes against Prof. Mike Ocquaye who was the speaker of Parliament in the seventh Parliament who got 135 of the votes cast.

Mr Bagbin is currently the longest-serving a member of parliament, having served since 1993 when the first parliament under the 4th Republic was inaugurated.

He has held several positions in Parliament since 1994 and capped his lawmaking career with the ultimate, the Majority Leader and Leader of the House.