The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Alban Bagbin is set to bow out of Parliament in 2020 after deciding not to seek re-election.

Mr. Bagbin is currently Ghana’s longest-serving Member of Parliament (MP), having been in Parliament for over 25 years.

The 62-year-old has served as MP for the Nadowli-Kaleo constituency since 1992, when he first entered the House.

However, he is now set to bow out after opting not to pick nomination forms to contest the Parliamentary seat in the constituency.

As of the close of nomination on Friday, Mr. Bagbin had not picked nomination forms to contest the Nadowli-Kaleo parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, nine persons have picked up nomination forms to contest the Nadowli-Kaleo parliamentary primaries.

They are:

1.Martin Lucas N. Kunbampuo

2. Romanus Gyang

3. Dr Camynta Baezie

4. Eric Dakura

5. Anthony Sumah

6. Vitus Mwinyuri

7. David Jawara

8. Awudu Mumuni

9. Salifu Dumba