Mr. Bagbin is currently Ghana’s longest-serving Member of Parliament (MP), having been in Parliament for over 25 years.

The 62-year-old has served as MP for the Nadowli-Kaleo constituency since 1992, when he first became a legislator.

However, he is now set to bow out after opting not to pick nomination forms to contest the Parliamentary seat in the constituency in 2020.

The Majority Leader believes Mr. Bagbin’s presence will be missed when he finally bows out.

“I regret the situation he finds himself in, other than that he is one of the most experienced hands in building the capacity and competencies of the new members of parliament. He is one person that I have counted on in this dispensation and the 7th Parliament,” Mr. Mensah-Bonsu told Accra-based Starr FM.

“I have always counted on him and whenever we need to engage on matters relating to the rules and procedures of the house, he is one person again that I count on to partner me in developing the competency of members of the parliament.

“So the House not me but the entire house will miss him and filling in the void is going to be very difficult for us as parliament and indeed as a country.”

Meanwhile, nine new candidates have picked up nomination forms to contest the Nadowli-Kaleo parliamentary primaries.