Bawuima is a failure; he's acting like an opposition leader – Ofosu Ampofo

He drew a comparison between Dr. Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Leader of the Movement for Change, who is recognised for consistently presenting new ideas to gain power.

“I have come because the call for change of this government has moved beyond partisanship to a national clarion call. This call is now a national duty to ensure the government that has brought so much economic hardship is voted out,” said Mr Ampofo.

He questioned Dr. Bawumia's credibility and identity on the campaign platform, suggesting that he speaks as though he were Alan Kyerematen, who has departed from the NPP and is proposing new ideas.

“I wonder why a sitting Vice President would make certain statements and forget his role as the chairman of the Economic Management Team. I heard him mentioning the reintroduction of toll booths – he is part of this government.

“As Vice President, it is your government. You are an integral part and the second most important person. When he was appointed, the president highlighted his economic prowess and credentials to salvage the economy. So, completely, he’s a failure. He’s a failure.”

Mr Ampofo urged Ghanaians to draw lessons from the South African elections and vote out the current government. He expressed surprise at the silence regarding the country’s hardships.

“Ghanaians should observe what has happened in South Africa during their elections and make a decision that will chart a new path for the future of this country.

“I believe that the NPP under President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has taken this country for granted. The silence of the voices we used to hear when the NDC was in power is very surprising. But I believe that the ordinary Ghanaian will rise to the occasion and demonstrate that there’s a need for a change of government,” he concluded.