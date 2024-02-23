Alongside him on the sub-committee are individuals such as Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, Ambrose Dery, and Henry Quartey, former and current Interior Ministers, respectively, among others.
Bawumia appoints Rtd DCOP Kwesi Ofori to NPP manifesto committee on security
DCOP Samuel Kwesi Ofori, a retired Police Officer, has been selected by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to participate in the security sub-committee for the drafting of the NPP's 2024 manifesto.
In addition, Dr. Bawumia has appointed the esteemed economist Kwame Pianim to serve as an advisor to the economic sub-committee.
The comprehensive list of the 2024 Manifesto committee, including these appointments, was released and signed by the communications director of the campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.
Dr. Bawumia has tasked the committee with thoroughly engaging all stakeholders in the formulation of the manifesto.
In July last year, DCOP Kwesi Ofori retired from the service after 35 years.
He was honoured with a parade, which he inspected, and was presented with a citation for his 35 years of service, dedication, and commitment as a police officer.
