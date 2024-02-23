Bawumia appoints Rtd DCOP Kwesi Ofori to NPP manifesto committee on security

In addition, Dr. Bawumia has appointed the esteemed economist Kwame Pianim to serve as an advisor to the economic sub-committee.

The comprehensive list of the 2024 Manifesto committee, including these appointments, was released and signed by the communications director of the campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Bawumia has tasked the committee with thoroughly engaging all stakeholders in the formulation of the manifesto.

In July last year, DCOP Kwesi Ofori retired from the service after 35 years.