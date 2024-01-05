Bawumia can’t be blamed for the bad economy because he’s not the President – Ahiagbah

Ahiagbah says Dr. Bawumia is not the president and hence cannot be described the way Mr Mahama did.

“Former President Mahama’s New Year Message was desperate, uninspiring, and unconvincing. He couldn’t or refused to distinguish the role of Vice President and President. It is factually inaccurate to say Bawumia’s economic mismanagement. Bawumia is not the President. The other inaccuracy is the claim that this economy has been mismanaged.

“That view amounts to a misrepresentation of the facts. John Mahama must tell Ghanaians the truth about the cause or causes of the present economic difficulties. The fact is that the global economy is struggling due to the grave impact of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War.

“These are facts that the former President should not have glossed over because understanding the problem is part of the solution. Perhaps it is time to hang it up Sir!,” Mr Ahiagbah wrote on X.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the forthcoming presidential election said among other things in his address that he is passionate about the fight against corruption and uprooting poor governance to ensure that the country’s resources are used “responsibly and ethically.”

“I firmly believe a transparent and accountable government is essential for building trust and confidence in our institutions. We will hold to account, members of this administration who have abused the public trust by misconducting themselves in office,” he said in a New Year message delivered on January 3.