He said the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is an integral part of cabinet decisions and cannot disassociate himself from the country’s struggles.
Bawumia is part of the current economic mess – Alan Kyeremanten
Alan Kyeremanteng, an independent presidential hopeful has slammed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for trying to absolve himself from the current economic challenges.
He dismissed claims that vice presidents lack the leverage to impact the country positively.
Mr. Kyerematen who is the founder and leader of the Movement for Change drew a parallel between the late former President J.E. Atta-Mills, who allowed then Vice President John Dramani Mahama to lead processes, and President Akufo-Addo, who has given Dr. Bawumia similar opportunities.
During an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Citi TV, on February 7, 2024, Mr Kyerematen pointed out, “There’s no doubt about that, how is it even possible to deny that you have been a minister and say that you are not part of a system? But that is not the case, you are talking about being a minister, governments are not run by ministers. It’s about the executive authority at the highest level. You provide the direction as a minister.”
He admitted to being part of the mismanagement of the economy during his tenure as a Trade Minister until his resignation in September 2023 when he parted ways with the New Patriotic Party.
The former Trade and Industry Minister underscored the importance of his capabilities as a change agent, despite his involvement in the economic mess.
As the Movement for Change leader and founder, Kyerematen explained governments are not solely run by ministers but by an executive authority at the highest level, making it difficult for Bawumia to absolve himself of complete blame.
