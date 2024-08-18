Bawumia is the man of the moment, Ghana needs him - President Kufuor

In a video message during the NPP’s Manifesto Launch in Takoradi on Sunday, August 18, 2024, the former President endorsed Dr. Bawumia as the ideal candidate for the upcoming elections, highlighting his “solid expertise and leadership acumen.”

Kufuor stated, “I believe in the man of the moment—the whole world is talking about digitalisation. Bawumia is cut for the occasion, custom-made. He studied politics, and he was born into politics, because of his loyalty to the tradition which is why the party gave him a chance to lead.”

He further added, “We are presenting a custom-made candidate to Ghana, a candidate that understands geopolitics and his policy will bring on board sound relationships and his call will be in the interest of the country. A candidate that will digitalise the economy and social policy. He’s a man of destiny and a very insightful, humble person.”

Kufuor expressed hope that the party’s manifesto would resonate with Ghanaians, urging them to have confidence and trust in Dr. Bawumia, describing him as “the leader of the moment, poised to address the nation’s challenges.”

He concluded, “The manifesto our candidate will present will be accepted by all Ghanaians, with the hope that he is the man of the moment.”

Relatedly, the Second Lady Samira Bawumia has made an appeal to Ghanaians to vote massively for her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

Addressing a gathering of NPP supporters at Effiakuma Zongo, in Takoradi, on Saturday, August 17, 2024 ahead of the party’s Manifesto Launch, she expressed her confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s presidency and assured Ghanaian that his presidency would bring significant improvements.

“Ghana’s future will be better if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes president,” she stated.