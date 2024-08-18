ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia’s presidency will lead to a brighter future for Ghana – Samira Bawumia

Sammy Danso Eghan

Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has made an appeal to Ghanaians to vote massively for her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

Addressing a gathering of NPP supporters at Effiakuma Zongo, in Takoradi, on Saturday, August 17, 2024 ahead of the party’s Manifesto Launch, she expressed her confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s presidency and assured Ghanaian that his presidency would bring significant improvements.

“Ghana’s future will be better if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes president,” she stated.

She also highlighted the various social initiatives introduced by the Akufo-Addo government, expressing confidence that these programmes would continue to prosper under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership.

Reflecting on her upbringing in a Zongo community, the Second Lady shared how education transformed her life, particularly noting the significant impact of the government’s free senior high school policy.

“I was born and nurtured in the Zongo, and if it hadn’t been for education, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said.

He said it is only with unity of purpose that they can ‘break the 8’.

“I understand the bitterness and frustration that many of you feel, but I can confidently say that I’m the most frustrated person among all. However, we’ve put our differences aside for the love of the party."

“So, I implore you to forgive your brothers and sisters, and let’s work together towards a victorious outcome in the upcoming elections.” Kennedy Agyapong appealed.

Several party leaders and parliamentary candidates also addressed the gathering, emphasising the NPP’s accomplishments and the importance of securing a decisive victory.

