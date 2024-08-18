Bawumia’s presidency will lead to a brighter future for Ghana – Samira Bawumia

“Ghana’s future will be better if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes president,” she stated.

She also highlighted the various social initiatives introduced by the Akufo-Addo government, expressing confidence that these programmes would continue to prosper under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership.

Reflecting on her upbringing in a Zongo community, the Second Lady shared how education transformed her life, particularly noting the significant impact of the government’s free senior high school policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was born and nurtured in the Zongo, and if it hadn’t been for education, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said.

Also at the mini rally, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong appealed to members of the party to forgive the leadership for any wrongdoing.

Pulse Ghana

He said it is only with unity of purpose that they can ‘break the 8’.

“I understand the bitterness and frustration that many of you feel, but I can confidently say that I’m the most frustrated person among all. However, we’ve put our differences aside for the love of the party."

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I implore you to forgive your brothers and sisters, and let’s work together towards a victorious outcome in the upcoming elections.” Kennedy Agyapong appealed.