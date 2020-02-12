He said Dr. Bawumia's analysis is ridiculous and not logical.

Dr. Bawumia speaking at the town hall meeting at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region said the NPP administration has fulfilled 78 percent of its 2016 manifesto promises.

He said "In all, we made 388 promises in our manifesto. The most recent validation exercise at the end of January 2019 shows that we had delivered or are delivering on 303, 78 percent of the promises, up from the 72 percent reported earlier."

He stated that the government has so far delivered 114 of its promises while 189 additional promises are in the process of being fulfilled.

But Ofosu Kwakye said the figures presented by Dr. Bawumia were bizarre claims.

Veep Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said "The analysis is ridiculous and not logical because the New Patriotic Party government has performed abysmally. Record of borrowing under what the Vice President presented at the Town Hall meeting can best be described as statistical galamsey."

He added that the Finance Minister, Ken-Ofori-Atta's figures are sometimes appropriate than that of Dr. Bawumia.

"The Finance Minister is now very authoritative on economic management than Bawumia who always gets away with misuse of data to deceive people.

"There is no excitement in his speeches anymore; Ghanaians do not take him serious again because he is delivering nothing," he said.