Bawumia presents NAPO as his running mate to Akufo-Addo - Report

Elton Brobbey clarified that President Akufo-Addo offered some advice and shared his thoughts but eventually accepted Dr Bawumia's choice.

He said the chosen candidate is a 56-year-old medical doctor who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

“He was first elected to Parliament in 2008 and won re-election in 2012, 2016, and 2020. He served on the Health Appointment and Defence and Interior Committees of Parliament. In 2017, President Akufo-Addo appointed him Education Minister and he now serves as the Energy Minister. The name is Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JoyNews Presidential correspondent said that it is unclear whether the Vice President's choice of Dr Opoku Prempeh as his running mate was influenced by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) survey.

However, he noted that the Energy Minister appears to be the preferred choice of the party’s grassroots.

Pulse Ghana

He added that even after Dr Bawumia won the NPP flagbearership race, he had already made it clear the choice of his running mate, noting that his announcement of Dr Opoku Prempeh was not surprising.

Meanwhile, the NPP flagbearer is expected to meet with the party's council to formally present his choice. If accepted, a formal announcement will follow.

ADVERTISEMENT