The support of Dr. Adutwum comes ahead of a special college vote that will select five of the ten candidates for the ruling party's presidential primary in November of this year.
Bawumia will be a better president — Education Minister Adutwum endorses
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received the support of Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region.
He said he knows Dr. Bawumia who has a good heart and laid his life for the NPP adding that he [Bawumia] has stood for the hardworking people of Bosomtwe and understands education and socio-economic development.
Dr. Bawumia he said will be a better president for Ghana.
Adutwum stated at an endorsement meeting at Abountem, where he urged delegates in Bosomtwe to support the Vice President's bid.
He claims that because of the kindness of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, the name of the Bosomtwe District has been revived and disseminated throughout the entire country.
According to him, the constituency now has a lot of schools where he personally sent 150 students to university to study engineering and medicine.
He indicated that during the next ten years, "our people will be working in various hospitals across the country."
