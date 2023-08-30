Bawumia won the super delegates election because he paid more money – Amoako Baah

According to Dr. Amoako Baah, the outcome of the election was significantly influenced by financial considerations rather than Bawumia's popularity.

“A lot of people have been paid, including government appointees, party chairmen and MPs. Is that how it is supposed to be? So the thing was skewed and it doesn’t mean he was the most popular, but he was able to pay the money.

“Ten people were going to the election, and only one person had around 70 percent; statistically, it wasn’t normal. There is something wrong,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on Nhyira FM on August 29, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “So, those who did not have money had to strategize not to put much money into the first election. If Bawumia had around 70 percent, it wasn’t because he was popular; he paid money.”

Pulse Ghana

Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast to emerge tops of the August 26 super delegates conference.

In second place was Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot with 36 votes representing 3.90%.

ADVERTISEMENT