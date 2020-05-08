According to him, whiles President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is calling for Ghanaians to desist from politicizing coronavirus, Dr. Bawumia is not adhering to the directive from his immediate boss which suggest there is a total confusion at the Presidency.

"Recent statements by Dr. Bawumia means there is a total confusion at the Presidency, because what the President is saying different from what the Vice-president and the Information Minister said, I don't understand why Dr. Bawumia will ignore a directive from his boss to resort in politics in this COVID-19 era," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Chief Biney

"President Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians woefully in the fight against coronavirus in Ghana, why must the lockdown be lifted looking at the high increase of coronavirus cases in Ghana, instead of you to find solutions to control the coronavirus epidemic you are doing a comparison of 'dumsor' to coronavirus," he added.

Chief Biney described as reckless attempts by the NPP to equalize their COVID-19 failure with unguided attacks on the person of former president Mahama.

Dr. Bawumia has advised Mahama to speak based on the data available with regard to how the economy is performing and stop running the risk of embarrassing himself.

"We have been able to perform much better on the situation we inherited. In fact, the data makes it very clear.

"My humble advice to former President Mahama is to take a look at the data. This is not green book data, this is the real data, look at it again before you speak, otherwise, you will end up embarrassing yourself," he stated.