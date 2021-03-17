According to the group, it is puzzled as to why Bawumia and his team were deliberately flouting the party's rules and regulations that it was against the constitution for any member to begin circulating posters across the nation against an election which is meant to be held in 2023.

The group in a statement said: "If party members who would want to contest the position of polling station executive, constituency executive, member of parliament and national executive in 2022 haven’t begun pasting posters, then, the vice-president must know better."

"It is obvious that the New Patriotic Party cannot afford to lose the 2024 general elections. Especially when our party under Nana Akufo-Addo's leadership has laid down a strong foundation to consolidate development," it added.

The posters of Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections can be found on trees, street light poles, electric poles, market and private buildings with different messages written on them including "Movement for Bawumia", "No Curve No Bend", "Break The 8" and "Bawumia 4 President 2024".

The posters have generated debate as many wondered that just in less than two weeks after the Supreme court declared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 elections in the petition filed by John Mahama, posters of Bawumia for the 2024 election have started emerging.

The NPP Grassroots said it saw this "desperate" action of the vice-president and his team as one which is meant to "send the New Patriotic Party into opposition".

"This is because Ghanaians cannot understand why a vice-president, who must focus to support the president to be successful in his second term, would rather channel his energy into beginning his flagbearer campaign less than three months into President Akufo-Addo's second term. Simply put, the vice-president wants to discredit the NPP in the eyes of Ghanaians," the group noted.

It said: "Failure to do so will leave us grassroots members with only one option and that is to remove all posters of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia geared towards 2023 NPP congress."