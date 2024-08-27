Bawumia’s stammering at media encounter showed he was lying – Mahama

Speaking on the first day of his two-day campaign in Ada as part of his Greater Accra Regional campaign on Tuesday, 27 August, Mahama stated, “Just yesterday the Cedi crossed the 16 Cedi to one dollar barrier. When you do something with a devious intention, it backfires on you. We announced we were going to launch our manifesto on the 24th of August, immediately our opponents announced that they were going to do a media encounter on the 25th of August, the very next day.”