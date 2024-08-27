ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia’s stammering at media encounter showed he was lying – Mahama

Evans Annang

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused his counterpart from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, of lying during a recent media encounter.

John Mahama
Mr Mahama claimed that Dr Bawumia's alleged dishonesty was evident from his “sudden stammering posture” during the session.

Speaking on the first day of his two-day campaign in Ada as part of his Greater Accra Regional campaign on Tuesday, 27 August, Mahama stated, “Just yesterday the Cedi crossed the 16 Cedi to one dollar barrier. When you do something with a devious intention, it backfires on you. We announced we were going to launch our manifesto on the 24th of August, immediately our opponents announced that they were going to do a media encounter on the 25th of August, the very next day.”

John Mahama
He said, “Somebody who has been speaking ‘ratatatata’ like AK 47 suddenly, at a media encounter, starts stammering,” indicating Bawumia's alleged struggle to maintain credibility.

Mahama reiterated his belief that the media encounter was a deliberate attempt to shift focus away from the NDC's policies.

