Boakye Agyarko denies withdrawal from NPP Presidential Primaries

The NPP has set a date for a run-off on Saturday, September 2, to determine the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

This decision came after both presidential candidates secured an equal number of votes, with each candidate receiving nine (9) votes in the NPP presidential race organized on a previous Saturday.

The Special Delegates Conference was initially organized to shortlist five candidates for the final showdown scheduled for November 4, 2023.

However, the outcome of the conference resulted in a tie for the 5th position between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh, with both securing nine votes each.

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of the elections committee, Mike Oquaye, stated that the party had resolved to hold another election on Saturday, September 2, if neither of the two aspirants withdraws from the race.

During the super delegates conference, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with a commanding total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong secured second place with 132 votes, equivalent to 14.30%, while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen clinched third place with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

These results mean that Kennedy Agyapong has successfully qualified for the NPP's presidential primaries scheduled for November, alongside Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. This marks the first time either of these two candidates has entered the presidential race.

In contrast, Alan Kyerematen has been a perennial candidate since 2007 but has yet to secure the party's nomination.