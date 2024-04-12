ADVERTISEMENT
By the grace of Allah, Bawumia will take over as President from me – Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism over the chances of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections.

He said the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is likely to take over from him as President in 2025.

During the national Eid celebration on Thursday, April 11, President Akufo-Addo underscored Dr. Bawumia’s unwavering dedication and tireless efforts, affirming that he has rightfully earned his place and will receive full support in his presidential ambitions following the conclusion of his term.

Recognizing Dr. Bawumia’s historic nomination as the New Patriotic Party’s first Muslim flagbearer, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the significance of this milestone.

In his remarks, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his unwavering confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership capabilities and dedication to the nation’s service.

“Fortunately, the Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, is the elected flagbearer of my party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), indeed, the first of the Muslim faith to occupy that important position, and is in pole position, by the grace and benediction of Almighty Allah, to take over from me on 7th January 2025, Insha Allah.”

“As a Muslim, I do not doubt that he will continue to work with you to enhance the benefits of the Fund for the development of Zongo communities. I have no doubt that I have been an inclusive President. I plead with you to uphold this principle of inclusivity for the equitable development of our country,” President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo commended Dr. Bawumia for his substantial contributions to the advancement of Muslim communities, stressing the importance of maintaining this momentum.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

