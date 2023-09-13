Call Jean Mensa and the Electoral Commission to order – NDC appeals to ECOWAS

Addressing journalists the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia urged the regional bloc to be proactive in safeguarding Ghana’s democracy.

The NDC Chairman also says the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, which commenced on September 12, 2023, has been riddled with several irregularities, particularly in the party’s strongholds.

“This irresponsible and unconscionable decision of the commission confirms the NDC’s long-held view that the Jean Mensah-led EC is determined to rig the 2024 elections through voter suppression. But she will fail because we are ready for them.

“Aside from its potential to suppress registration and voting, the EC’s decision to restrict voter registration to its district offices can promote and facilitate gerrymandering as agents of political parties will find it difficult to challenge persons who may be bused from one constituency to another to register.

He continued: “Ladies and gentlemen, in addition to the NDC, there are 4 other political parties who are plaintiffs in the instant case at the Supreme Court. And as already indicated, the PNC has also thrown its weight behind the suit.”