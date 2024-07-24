Can the NDC end NPP's dominance in Ablekuma West in 2024 elections?

The constituency is home to a mix of professionals, traders, artisans, and students. Its economy is driven by small and medium-sized enterprises, with a significant number of residents engaged in trade and commerce.

As the 2024 general elections draw near, the political landscape in Ghana is heating up, with the Ablekuma West constituency emerging as one of the key battlegrounds.

This constituency, known for its diverse demographics and vibrant political culture, is poised for a fierce contest.

Voting pattern

Since the creation of the constituency in 2012, the constituents have demonstrated their loyalty to the NPP by always electing its parliamentary candidate as their legislator.

In 2012, the incumbent MP, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who was the NPP's parliamentary candidate, emerged as the winner in that election.

She polled 36,975 votes, representing 58.22 per cent.

The NDC's candidate, Victoria Hammah, polled 26,153 representing 41.18 per cent votes while candidates for three other parties, the Progressive People's Party, Peoples National Congress and the National Democratic Party, managed to garner 291, 55 and 40 votes respectively.

Similarly, in 2016, Mrs Owusu-Ekufful topped the chat again with 34,376 votes representing 56.96 per cent votes while NDC's candidate, Diana Obenewa Twum, polled 20, 976 votes representing 34.76 per cent.

The 2020 elections were also not different from that of 2012 and 2016.

As expected, the NPP's candidate, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful emerged as the winner. She polled 37,363 votes representing 54.27 per cent of the total vote cast.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (NPP)

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is seeking re-election in the 2024 elections.

A seasoned politician and lawyer, she has served as the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, playing a pivotal role in advancing Ghana's digital agenda.

Her tenure has seen significant developments in the telecommunications sector, including the controversial but impactful implementation of the SIM card registration exercise.

Pulse Ghana

Owusu-Ekuful's campaign focuses on her achievements in office, promising continued development and improved digital infrastructure.

Rev. Kweku Addo (NDC)

Challenging Owusu-Ekuful is Rev. Kweku Addo, the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He aims to connect with the younger demographic and the economically marginalised in the constituency.

Pulse Ghana

Key issues and campaign dynamics

The Ablekuma West race is shaped by several critical issues:

Economic Development: Candidates are focusing on job creation, entrepreneurship, and economic policies that benefit the local populace.

Digital Transformation: With Owusu-Ekuful's background, the role of digitalisation in development is a significant talking point.

Youth Engagement: The constituency's young population demands attention to education, employment opportunities, and inclusive governance.

Healthcare and education: Access to quality healthcare and education remains a priority for many voters.

Environmental concerns: Issues like waste management and sustainable development are gaining traction, particularly among the youth and environmentally conscious voters.

The Ablekuma West Constituency is one of the constituencies blessed with an abundance of water.

The Opetekwe community is situated close to the Densu River, where the Pambros Salt Industries Limited produces its salt.

That aside, there are other communities along the coast, with the possibility of making fishing a vibrant business venture.

The 2024 elections in Ablekuma West promise to be a closely contested race with candidates bringing diverse backgrounds and policy priorities to the fore.

As the election date approaches, the dynamics of the campaign will undoubtedly evolve, with each contender striving to convince the electorate of their vision for the constituency's future.

