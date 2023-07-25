According to him, Wontumi as running mate will enhance the party's chances of winning the elections and 'break the 8 agenda'.
Chairman Wontumi as running mate will help NPP to break the 8 in 2024 — Lecturer
Dr. Effah Eghan, a lecturer at the Luton University Department of African Studies has said the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi if chosen as the running mate will help the party win the 2024 general elections.
He disclosed that Chairman Wontumi's popularity transcends beyond regions, tribal or ethnic boundaries, and can therefore serve as the catalyst to propel the NPP to victory.
Dr. Effah stated that it doesn't matter how people see things these days but the fact is that people like Chairman Wontumi are the ones leading the political pack; they have the influence and can easily sway votes in favour of their parties.
He noted that Chairman Wontumi is as vociferous as he is and could withstand all intimidation.
"Go to the northern part of the country, Wontumi is hailed, come to the southern part of Ghana he is loved and adored by all, he connects with the grassroots and has an easy influence on them," he added.
Contrary to the prevailing 'breaking the 8' mantra, some members of the party firmly believe in the NPP's potential to remain in power for an extended period but impossible to break the 8 mantra.
