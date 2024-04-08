Chamber for Local Governance endorses Mahama's pledge to scrap Sanitation Ministry

In an interview with Citi News, he said "During the NDC administration, there was this monthly cleanup exercise that was done to ensure that the local areas become clean. When this government by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came they had to shelve that particular thing and form a new ministry.

"For us as a Chamber, we agree with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama that the sanitation waste management must go back to the local government."

Earlier, Mahama unveiled intentions to abolish the Sanitation Ministry in the event of winning the forthcoming December elections and taking office as president.

Mahama voiced disapproval of the Sanitation Ministry's performance, criticizing its failure to meet obligations and the squandering of limited resources.

He expressed dismay at the worsening unsanitary conditions in the nation, attributing the deterioration to the ministry's perceived ineffectiveness.

Additionally, Mahama disclosed plans to merge the Transport, Aviation, and Railways ministries into a single entity.

He added: "We will close down the Ministry of Sanitation, one, to reduce expenditure and two, I don't see any use. The country is dirtier than when there was no Ministry of Sanitation."