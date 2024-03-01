ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Chief Imam presents 14-point Muslim manifesto to Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

The National Muslim Conference of Ghana, led by National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu, has delivered a 14-point 'Muslim Manifesto' to the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Chief Iman with John Mahama
Chief Iman with John Mahama

During a meeting attended by NDC leader and flagbearer John Mahama, national party executives, and some members of parliament, the National Muslim Conference highlighted key proposals from their manifesto.

Recommended articles

These included a plea for the establishment of STEM and TVET schools in all Zongo communities across the sixteen administrative regions of the country.

Among the outlined proposals were the suggestion to amend the inter-state succession bill in parliament, allowing Muslims to determine their inheritance based on Islamic principles.

Additionally, the Conference called for the construction of modern abattoirs meeting World Health Organisation standards in all regions of Ghana and the creation of a permanent pilgrimage board to facilitate the annual sacred journey to Mecca.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Inusah, the General Secretary of the Conference, emphasized the long-standing belief within the Muslim community that they have been deprived of equal opportunities.

Presenting the Muslim manifesto to all political parties was described as a proactive measure to prevent future neglect by political actors.

In response, NDC leader John Mahama acknowledged the alignment of many points in the Muslim Manifesto with the NDC's 2020 People's manifesto.

He recognized additional critical issues and recommendations in the Chief Imam’s proposal, assuring that the NDC manifesto committee would carefully consider them to ensure the Muslim community receives its rightful benefits.

Mahama announced the NDC's commitment to decentralize the implementation of the STEM program into secondary education, making it accessible in all schools rather than remaining a stand-alone campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pledged to establish a National Pilgrimage Authority to oversee all pilgrimage activities in Ghana if elected in the 2024 general elections.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the NDC, Mahama thanked the National Chief Imam and his delegation for the visit and their proposals.

He assured them that his team would take a keen interest in their requests, commending their proactive approach and stating that it facilitates his role as the NDC flagbearer.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Nana Obiri Boahen

Bawumia could at least appoint me as a toilet cleaner – Obiri Boahen

John Mahama

I mean business and intend to keep my promises — Mahama

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta's new job role unnecessary — Franklin Cudjoe

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

NDC gov't will focus on getting the pockets of Ghanaians loaded — Edudzi Tamakloe