Chief Imam presents 14-point Muslim manifesto to Mahama

These included a plea for the establishment of STEM and TVET schools in all Zongo communities across the sixteen administrative regions of the country.

Among the outlined proposals were the suggestion to amend the inter-state succession bill in parliament, allowing Muslims to determine their inheritance based on Islamic principles.

Additionally, the Conference called for the construction of modern abattoirs meeting World Health Organisation standards in all regions of Ghana and the creation of a permanent pilgrimage board to facilitate the annual sacred journey to Mecca.

Alhaji Inusah, the General Secretary of the Conference, emphasized the long-standing belief within the Muslim community that they have been deprived of equal opportunities.

Presenting the Muslim manifesto to all political parties was described as a proactive measure to prevent future neglect by political actors.

In response, NDC leader John Mahama acknowledged the alignment of many points in the Muslim Manifesto with the NDC's 2020 People's manifesto.

He recognized additional critical issues and recommendations in the Chief Imam’s proposal, assuring that the NDC manifesto committee would carefully consider them to ensure the Muslim community receives its rightful benefits.

Mahama announced the NDC's commitment to decentralize the implementation of the STEM program into secondary education, making it accessible in all schools rather than remaining a stand-alone campus.

He also pledged to establish a National Pilgrimage Authority to oversee all pilgrimage activities in Ghana if elected in the 2024 general elections.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the NDC, Mahama thanked the National Chief Imam and his delegation for the visit and their proposals.