"The Judiciary has noted with grave concern the remarks of Mubarak Muntaka, Hon Member of Parliament for Asawase, which have been widely published in the media alleging that a Justice of the Supreme Court attempted to bribe a female Member of Parliament to vote for Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, in the election of a Speaker of the 8th Parliament, which took place on 7th January 2021.

"The general public is hereby assured that Hon Chief Justice considers this allegation of impropriety a matter of grave import to the integrity of the Judiciary," the Apex court said in a statement signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, Judicial Secretary on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka

It added: "The Hon Chief Justice is therefore taking steps to solicit the assistance of Mohammed Muntaka MP, to establish the fact in order that the matter can be dealt with appropriately."

The MP alleged that bribery was intended to solicit for votes during the Speaker of Parliament elections in the chamber in other to usher Professor Mike Oquaye of the NPP into victory.

According to Muntaka, "There was one that was led by, I mean so shamefully, a Supreme Court judge [who] called a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her, she has children [and] they will take care of her children; she can take fuel from the filling station for the four years."

However, the Chief Justice made it clear to corporate with Muntaka to deal with the matter appropriately.